Police warning residents of energy efficiency scam

Police are looking to identify this man as one of the suspects in the energy efficiency scam. (HRP photo)

HALIFAX: Police in Halifax are investigating two incidents of fraud targeting people looking to install heating and cooling devices in their homes.

Two men are posing as representatives from a heating and cooling company. They are advertising an energy efficiency rebate program on social media and setting up appointments at people’s homes to discuss options.

During the appointment, the representatives ask to see several personal documents such as a Notice of Assessment, property tax bill, driver’s license and power bill.

This information is used to help the victims apply for loans that can be used to pay for the instillation of heat pumps.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The loan money is then transferred to the representatives. The victims are told a government efficiency rebate will reimburse them.

The rebate program being advertised is not legitimate.

In both instances, the men cut off all contact once they have the loan money and leave victims with the loan repayment.

In one instance, a local contractor was also hired to install heat pumps and was never paid for his work.

Police remind people to be suspicious of salespeople and pressure tactics.

Do not give personal information to anyone unless you are certain of the identity of the individual and/or the legitimacy of the organization they claim to represent.

Before working with a company, research their history online or with the Better Business Bureau.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Police are asking the public to share this information and help raise awareness of this scam.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.