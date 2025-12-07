Precautionary boil water advisory remains in effect for Waverley Road

The boil water advisory area (Halifax Water photo)

Advisory impacts customers in the communities of Waverley Road, Spider Lake, Montague Road, Keystone Village, Port Wallace, Montebello, Craigwood Estates, and Avenue du Portage.

WAVERLEY: Halifax Water crews continue to advance work on the Waverley Road watermain repair, which occurred on December 6.

Overnight, crews isolated the pipe break and were able to limit the number of locations without water service to approximately 75.

Customers in the impacted area (see attached map of the affected service area) that now have service should boil their drinking water as a precaution until further notice.

As of this morning Dec. 7, approximately 2,000 customers are under a precautionary boil-water advisory.

As water is restored to this area, and, if after 1:00 PM December 6, 2025;

you had no water – boil before use

you have/had discoloured – run clear before use

you have/had normal or low pressure – no action required

you are unsure – boil before use

If a customer determines that their property is within the impacted area Halifax Water is advising these customers that the water can still be used; however, it should be boiled for at least 1 minute before using water for:

drinking

preparing infant formula

making ice cubes or juices

washing fruits or vegetables

cooking

brushing teeth; or

any other activity requiring human consumption.

This boil water notice will be in effect until further notice.

A fact sheet on domestic water usage when a boil advisory is in effect can be found here: Boil Water Advisory Fact Sheet 2025.pdf

This boil water advisory is precautionary and based on the prolonged loss of pressure resulting from a watermain break.

The Boil Water Advisory is issued in accordance with permit requirements from Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change (NSECC).

Halifax Water continues to monitor the water quality and is closely consulting with NSECC and the Medical Officer of Health.

For updates regarding this boil water advisory, please visit https://www.halifaxwater.ca or contact our Customer Care Centre at 902-420-9287.