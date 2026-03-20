Premier Houston to meet with energy leaders in Texas

Premier Tim Houston. (Province of N.S. Photo)

HALIFAX: Premier Tim Houston will meet with global energy leaders next week to promote energy and natural resource opportunities in Nova Scotia.

The meetings will be held as the Premier attends CERAWeek, the world’s premier annual energy conference, taking place in Houston, Texas, from March 23 to 27.

“Nova Scotia has a wealth of natural resources that are in high demand, and it’s incredibly important that we take full advantage of them in safe and responsible ways to boost Nova Scotia’s economic and energy security,” said Premier Houston.

“World events continue to demonstrate the importance of making sure Nova Scotia’s economy is more resilient and ready to play a part in Canada’s energy future by further developing our energy capacity and attracting new investments.”

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Nova Scotia is working to responsibly develop offshore resources including oil and natural gas, offshore wind and permanent carbon storage.

The province has attracted some of the largest oil and gas companies from around the world and hosted safe exploration and development for more than 25 years.



Representatives from oil and gas, offshore wind and alternative energy companies will attend CERAWeek.

Other Canadian premiers, along with federal Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson and Ontario’s Minister of Energy and Mines, Stephen Lecce, will also attend.



Premier Houston will return on Thursday, March 26.



Quick Facts:

– CERAWeek, which stands for Cambridge Energy Research Associates Week, was founded in 1983

– Nova Scotia currently imports all of its natural gas, but the province is estimated to have enough recoverable natural gas to meet current demand for 200 years

– there is 3.5 trillion cubic feet of offshore natural gas under significant discovery licences, and geoscientists believe there is up to 148 trillion cubic feet of underdeveloped natural gas offshore

– mission delegates are Premier Houston; Nicole LaFosse Parker, Chief of Staff and General Counsel, Premier’s Office; Adam MacDonald, Director, Subsurface Energy Development, Department of Energy; and Chandra Pottle, Vice-President, Investment Attraction, Invest Nova Scotia.