Province supporting new Lower Sackville emergency shelter

LOWER SACKVILLE: Nova Scotia is contributing almost $400,000 to fund and support a new emergency shelter for the winter to serve people experiencing homelessness in Lower Sackville.

The shelter at St. Elizabeth Seton Church will open early this month and provide 20 beds for all genders. It will operate as an evening and overnight shelter.

The province has worked with partner Beacon House Interfaith Society on the project.

“Having a safe and warm place for people to sleep at night makes our communities safer and more welcoming places for all,” said Karla MacFarlane, Minister of Community Services.

“This funding and our partnership with Beacon House will also support those experiencing homelessness to connect with services.”

Beacon House will provide staffing and support services at the new shelter.

The Lower Sackville location is in addition to other emergency shelters recently announced in Halifax Regional Municipality.

A 20-bed overnight shelter for men will open on Dundas Street in Dartmouth on Monday, December 5, in partnership with Christ Church and 902 Man Up.

A 40-bed shelter for all genders is open on North Park Street in Halifax, with services also provided by 902 Man Up.



Quotes:

“The Beacon House Interfaith Society has operated the Sackville Area Warming Centre since February 2022.

“This funding from the Province enables us to provide shelter overnight through these cold winter months and build on the wonderful support we receive from our volunteers and the community.”

– Cheryl Newcombe, Executive Director, Beacon House Interfaith Society



Quick Facts:

— the shelter address is 125 Metropolitan Ave., Lower Sackville

— Beacon House Interfaith Society is a non-profit volunteer organization that provides food, clothing and services in the Bedford/Sackville/Fall River/Hammonds Plains area