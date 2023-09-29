Province-wide arrest warrant issued for Mill Village man

ELMSDALE: A Mill Village man is wanted on a province-wide warrant following an incident in Elmsdale earlier this month.

Cpl. Chris Marshall, with N.S. RCMP, said East Hants RCMP obtained the arrest warrant for the man in connection to the incident which saw the man flee police.

Gregory Allen Barr, 38, of Mill Village, has been charged with Dangerous Operation of a Vehicle; Flight from Police; and Failure to Comply with Conditions (two counts).

Barr is described as 5-foot-8, 150lbs, has brown hair that has been bleached blonde and blue eyes.

Police have made several attempts to locate Barr and are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone who sees Gregory Barr should refrain from approaching him and call police. Anyone with information on Barr’s whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.



File #: 2023-1422681