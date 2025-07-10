Public’s help wanted to identify Lower Sackville voyeurism incident suspect

(RCMP photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person involved in a voyeurism incident in Lower Sackville.

On July 8, RCMP officers received a report of a man entering the women’s bathroom at a business on Sackville Dr., lying on the floor, and observing a woman under a stall door.

The man, who fled on foot, is described as 30 to 40 years old, approximately 6-foot-0, with short black hair.

He was last seen wearing black clothing. At the time of the incident, he was carrying a gray backpack.

Anyone with information about this incident or the man’s identity is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File # 25-97174