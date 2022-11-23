LOWER SACKVILLE: Five youths have been arrested by the RCMP’s Special Victims Section of the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division.

The arrests are in relation to sexual assaults that occurred on a transit bus in the Lower Sackville area in late October.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with Halifax District RCMP, said on October 22, officers with Halifax District RCMP began investigating after receiving a complaint of sexual assaults involving multiple youth offenders and youth victims.

Cpl. Tremblay said officers learned that at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, five youths boarded a Metro Transit Bus, on route number 87, travelling from the Dartmouth terminal to the Lower Sackville terminal.

“Shortly after getting on the bus the five youths approached three other youths, who were already on the bus, and sexually assaulted them,” he said.

The five youths, aged 12 to 14, have since been arrested and released on conditions. They will appear in Halifax Youth Justice Court at a later date to face charges of Sexual Assault, Uttering Threats and Criminal Harassment.

Police believe other individuals traveling on the bus that evening may have witnessed the incident.

If you have information related to this incident, please contact police at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 22-130421