EAST WALTON: Officers with East Hants RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in East Walton Monday night Jan. 16.

In a release shortly before 11 p.m., RCMP said they are on scene of a residence on Hwy 215 in the area of East Walton investigating the suspicious death that occurred earlier in the evening.

The suspect is in custody and officers are not looking for additional suspects.

“There is no threat to the public,” the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Hwy 215 is closed in the area at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP 902-883-7077.

RCMP said more information will be released tomorrow Jan. 17.