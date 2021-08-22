RCMP searching for man wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrant

WINDSOR: Nova Scotia RCMP are searching for a man already wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for parole violations.

Justin Jody Dempster, 31, of Annapolis County is described as 5-foot-10, 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Dempster could be driving a grey 2011 Mercedes 250, Nova Scotia Licence # GUB396.

Dempster is believed to be involved in numerous break and enters to residences in multiple counties in Nova Scotia since August 6 and flight from police. In one of these residences firearms were stolen.

Police have made several attempts to locate Dempster, however are requesting assistance from the public.