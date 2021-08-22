RCMP searching for man wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrant

WINDSOR: Nova Scotia RCMP are searching for a man already wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for parole violations.
Justin Jody Dempster, 31, of Annapolis County is described as 5-foot-10, 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Dempster could be driving a grey 2011 Mercedes 250, Nova Scotia Licence # GUB396.
Dempster is believed to be involved in numerous break and enters to residences in multiple counties in Nova Scotia since August 6 and flight from police. In one of these residences firearms were stolen.
Police have made several attempts to locate Dempster, however are requesting assistance from the public.
|Anyone who sees Justin Jody Dempster is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Windsor District RCMP at 902-798-2207.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.
File #’s: 2021-1231572, 21-101591, 21-101589, 21-96599, 21-96973, 21-96529, 21-96524.
