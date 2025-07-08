The Laker News

Featured News

RCMP searching for man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant

ByPat Healey

Jul 8, 2025 #arrest warrant, #Logan Cameron Saucier, #Lower Sackville, #RCMP, #RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment, #Sackville
(RCMP photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man currently wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.

Logan Cameron Saucier, 24, from Lower Sackville, is wanted and facing charges of Failure to Comply with a Court Order (two counts) and Failure to Comply with a Probation Order.

Saucier is described as 5-foot-4, 140 pounds. He has black hair and has brown eyes.

Police have made several attempts to locate Saucier, and are requesting assistance from the public.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Logan Cameron Saucier is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police at 902-490-5020.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 25-39815

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Featured News

Province announces construction of four new cell towers, including one in Halifax County

Jul 8, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

One dog killed after attempt to attack canoers in Elderbank

Jul 7, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News Video

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Community Days brings community together at concert, fireworks

Jul 7, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured News

Province announces construction of four new cell towers, including one in Halifax County

July 8, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

RCMP searching for man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant

July 8, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

One dog killed after attempt to attack canoers in Elderbank

July 7, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News Video

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Community Days brings community together at concert, fireworks

July 7, 2025 Pat Healey