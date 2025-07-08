RCMP searching for man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant

(RCMP photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man currently wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.

Logan Cameron Saucier, 24, from Lower Sackville, is wanted and facing charges of Failure to Comply with a Court Order (two counts) and Failure to Comply with a Probation Order.

Saucier is described as 5-foot-4, 140 pounds. He has black hair and has brown eyes.

Police have made several attempts to locate Saucier, and are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Logan Cameron Saucier is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police at 902-490-5020.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.



File #: 25-39815