RCMP seeking help in search for missing Wellington man

WELLINGTON: Halifax District RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 24-year-old Cameron Dicks,.

He was last seen on June 3 in the Wellington area.

Dicks is described as 5-foot-11, slim build, has short brown hair, hazel eyes and last seen wearing a green hoody, blue jean, black toque, blue sneakers and a black backpack.

When someone goes missing, it has deep and far-reaching impacts for the person and those that know them.

We ask that people spread the word through social media respectfully.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cameron Dicks is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File: 22-66281