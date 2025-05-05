RCMP seeking public’s help in search for Lyndsay Moorhouse

THREE MILE PLAINS: West Hants RCMP Detachment is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 43-year-old Lyndsay Moorhouse, from Three Mile Plains.

She was last seen on May 4 in Three Mile Plains.

Moorhouse is described as 5-foot-2 and approximately 200 pounds.

She has medium-length blond hair, blue eyes, and glasses. She is believed to be wearing jeans and a black hoodie.

Moorhouse is known to frequent the Halifax area.

Investigators believe that she may be driving a blue 2019 Hyundai Elantra, Nova Scotia licence plate GEB 779.

The image included is a stock photo of the vehicle.

(RCMP Stock photo)

When someone goes missing, it has deep and far-reaching impacts for the person and those who know them. We ask that people spread the word through social media respectfully.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lyndsay Moorhouse is asked to contact the West Hants RCMP Detachment at 902-798-2207, or 911 in an emergency.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 2025-599120