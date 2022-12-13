RCMP urge residents to keep safety top-of-mind during holidays

LOWER SACKVILLE: As the holiday season is in full swing, residents across the province are being urged to remain diligent and keep safety top-of-mind, N.S. RCMP say.

“Unfortunately, we see a spike in some types of crime this time of year,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall of the Nova Scotia RCMP.

“With the hustle and bustle of the holidays, people are often distracted and can forget or disregard basic safety rules.”

These safety and crime prevention reminders can minimize risk to people and property:

Road safety – If you’re travelling over the holidays, always check weather and road conditions. Wear your seatbelt, stay focused on your driving, obey speed limits, slow down if it’s snowy or icy, and keep distance between vehicles. It’s also important to assemble an emergency kit in the event you get stranded roadside.

– Plan ahead if you’ll be consuming drugs or alcohol. Never drive impaired. If you operate an off-highway vehicle, remember that impaired driving laws apply. If you spot a suspected impaired driver, call 911. Home security – Keep your home well lit and locked at all times. Always use caution if a stranger is at your door; never give information to unsolicited callers or door-knockers who can’t be identified. Place gifts where they can’t be seen from the outside and don’t advertise expensive purchases by placing gift boxes at the curb on garbage day.

– Remember to keep valuables, including gifts, out of sight. And always lock your vehicle’s doors – even when parked in your driveway. Neighbourhood safety – If possible, get to know your neighbours and be able to reach them if they’re away for the season. If you know someone’s alone for the holidays, check on them. And be sure to report any suspicious neighbourhood activity to police.

Shopping safety – Ensure the online shopping website you’re using has a secure connection. If exchanging goods from buy-and-sell sites, meet in daylight and in a busy area. And to prevent porch pirate thefts, have items delivered to your local post office or require a signature upon receipt of your mail orders. It’s also wise to be aware of your surroundings – especially if shopping alone at nighttime.

Personal and family safety – If you or someone you know is ever in immediate danger, call 911. If you or someone you know is, or may be, experiencing violence, call your nearest RCMP detachment or local police. If you or someone you know is, or may be, a victim of human trafficking, call the 24/7 Nova Scotia Human Trafficking Hotline at 902-449-2425. If you suspect animal neglect or abuse, call the SPCA at 1-888-703-7722.

“People are busier, social calendars are full, and there can be a lot of excitement leading up to the holidays,” says Cpl. Marshall. “As people enjoy the season, we’re asking them to be intentional in promoting safety and preventing crime.”