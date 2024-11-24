FALL RIVER: Local area Scouts will be giving back to the community this week as they collect food for those less fortunate.

The 1st Riverlake Scouts group will be holding their third annual food drive aptly named Scouting for Food this coming week.

The plan is for pickup of food on Nov. 25; Nov. 27 and Nov. 28 in the Fall River and area communities.

For the food drive, many items will be accepted that are non-persihable.

According to information provided, they will come to you to pick up the items you wish to donate.

Just put them in a plastic or paper bag and leave it on your porch (or at the end of your driveway) and someone from 1st Riverlake Scout Group will pick up the item from you.

Anyone who wishes for food to be picked up as part of the food drive is asked to contact them so they know where to go at: 1st.riverlake.scouts@gmail.com.

The scouts are hoping to collect a lot so they cane help out as much as they can to those in need in the community.