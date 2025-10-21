Senior Hockey: Pens storm back to win, spoil NSSHL home opener for Bearcats

An East Hants Penguin carries the puck up the ice. (Healey photo)



TRURO: The East Hants Penguins opened their Nova Scotia Senior Hockey League (NSSHL) season with a statement comeback victory.

The Pens erased an early three-goal deficit to the Truro Bearcats to earn a 5–3 win before an enthusiastic crowd at Colchester Legion Stadium in Truro.

Goaltender Bryan Gillis was sharp between the pipes, stopping 25 of 28 shots, and credited his teammates’ depth and determination for sparking the rally.

“We know that we’re deep, and we have a lot of assets on our team,” said Gillis. “The guys just kept pushing.

“We knew if we kept pressing, eventually we’d get the results we wanted.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

East Hants celebrates a goal. (Healey photo)

Andrew Shewfelt led the offensive charge for East Hants, scoring twice, while Regan Spears, Connor Baker, and Cam Pound added singles.

The Penguins’ attack was balanced, with contributions spread throughout the lineup.

Playmaker Jimmy Scullion had three assists, while Spears chipped in two helpers to go along with his goal.

Zack Speck-Meek, Will Thompson, and Jordan Wentzell each added single assists.

Gillis said the comeback reflected the team’s identity and early-season focus.

“I try to do what I can, but the guys played great in front of me,” he said. “They battled hard, blocked shots, and didn’t give up when it was 3–0.

“It was a full team effort.”

(Healey photo)

An East Hants Penguin gets a scoring opportunity. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

He also praised the energy in the rink for the NSSHL season opener between the Pens and the Bearcats.

“It was incredible,” said Gillis.

“When you jump into a new product like this, you never really know how it’s going to turn out, but the fan base was amazing.

“It was great to be part of it.”

A big hit is laid on a Bearcat. (Healey photo)

The Penguins now prepare to visit Pictou County on Friday, Oct. 24, before returning home for their home opener on Nov. 1 against the Truro Bearcats.

Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Keith Miller Arena in Lantz.

Signup for The Laker News daily free email newsletter at: https://thelakernews.weebly.com/newsletter.html

GAME SUMMARY

📍 Colchester Legion Stadium

🏒 NSSHL Season Opener

East Hants Penguins — 5

Opponent — 3

Scoring (EH): Andrew Shewfelt (2), Regan Spears, Connor Baker, Cam Pound

Assists: Jimmy Scullion (3), Regan Spears (2), Zack Speck-Meek, Will Thompson, Jordan Wentzell

🧤 Goaltender: Bryan Gillis — 25 saves on 28 shots

⭐ Notable: Penguins rally from 3–0 deficit to win home opener

🗓️ Next Game: Oct. 24 @ Pictou County

🏠 Home Opener: Nov. 1 vs Truro Bearcats — 7:30 p.m

Some rough stuff. (Healey photo)