OAKFIELD: A serious mvc shortly after 830 p.m. on Friday night Feb. 17 has closed Highway 2 in the Oakfield area.

RCMP say that the road near Acorn Drive will be closed for several hours as police investigate the motor vehicle collision.

Fire crews from Station 45 Fall River, Station 43 Grand Lake and Station 42 Wellington were paged to the scene. There was possible entrapment in the vehicle.

Police released fire crews from the scene at about 9:23 p.m.

EHS and the Department of Public Works also attended to the scene.

Nearby residents said they heard the fire trucks responding to the scene.

Police advise Motorists to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

Road conditions throughout are becoming hazardous so motorists are asked to drive with care, RCMP said.