Silver medal for HERH Tigers girls basketball team at tournament

ANTIGONISH: The Hants East Rural High Tigers girls basketball team came up just short of winning the Dr. J.H. Gillis basketball tournament over the weekend.

The Tigers fell in the final to Sydney Academy, losing by six points after going undefeated in their previous three games at the tournament.

HERH had victories of 69-21 over Northumberland; 57-40 over Millwood High; and 58-49 over Memorial.

Against Northumberland, Victoria Mumford scored 19 points to led the way.

Sierra Foley and Aleigh Mumford each had 12 points in the win.

Against Millwood, Taylor Boyd led the Lady Tigers charge with 19 points.

Victoria Mumford had 17 points for the victors.

Victoria Mumford put down 26 points to power HERH past Memorial.

Taylor Boyd notched 10 points as well.

In the championship final, Taylor Boyd led the way with 13 points as the Sydney Academy defence kept the HERH big guns limited in their offence.

Victoria Mumford and Aleigh Mumford each contributed 12 points apiece in the loss.

Player of the game in the championship went to Taylor Boyd, while Tournament MVP honours went to Victoria Mumford.