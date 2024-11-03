HALIFAX: A Fall River singer will be spending five weeks bringing a message of No Time For That anti-bullying message to Maritime schools.

Indigenous singer and up-and-coming rising star DeeDee Austin has been announced as the main artists as part of the Canadian Charity No Time for That Anti-Bullying Society, powered by BRP.

The tour, which begins this week in the Annapolis Valley which also hosts N.S. Music Week from Music Nova Scotia, is all about spreading the message about bullying prevention and the importance of never giving up.

Austin, who has hit songs such as Buried Truth, 16, and Stay Dancin’ to name a few, will be presenting to schools and community groups spreading education and awareness about bullying prevention.

Since its inception in 2012, NTFT performers and motivational speakers empower youth and educators with school presentations about kindness and mental health awareness through storytelling and song.

Over 700 school presentations have been delivered to-date directly impacting over 172,000 Canadian students and educators.

The NTFT Tour, Powered by BRP, returns to in-person visits in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, PEI, Newfoundland, and virtual presentations coast-to-coast-to-coast.

School bullying is a deep-rooted problem that can devastate young individuals and have lasting effects into adulthood. Elementary students face bullying every 7 minutes, 85% of these incidents have bystanders (safecanada.ca/bullying-in-Canada/).

Austin said she’s honoured to present on the NTFT Tour.

“Standing before youth as an anti-bullying presenter, I share my songs, culture, and stories about going through some of the most difficult times in my life dealing with mental illness, bullying, racism, and discrimination,” said the Lockview High alum.

“Music has the power to inspire empathy, strength, and unity. If I can encourage them to be themselves, be kind, and dance to the beat of their own drum, my heart is fuller than full.”

Week 1 has the tour in Annapolis Royal Nov. 5; Kingston on Nov. 6; and Newport/Hantsport on Nov. 7.

Week two sees them in New Brunswick.

PEI and Cape Breton gets a visit during Week three, while week four is in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The tour wraps up with week five in HRM, including possibly at Fall River-area schools.

According to the Canadian Health Survey on Children and Youth (CHSCY), bullying remains a significant issue for Canadian youth between 12-17-years-old with reports of 71% disclosing at least one instance of bullying over the past year. 71% of teachers claim to act, but only 25% of students agree.

The detrimental impact of bullying on mental health, self-esteem, and overall well-being cannot be underestimated.

No child should ever face a daily battle against cruelty, fear, and isolation. It is a shared societal responsibility to provide a nurturing environment that protects our youth from such torment and guides them toward a path of growth and self-discovery.

“Feeling seen, heard, and understood is important always, but especially when you are struggling,” said NTFT Founder and Creative director Elsie Morden.

“Being able to relate to someone’s experiences and see a part of yourself in an artist’s songs can be life changing. If they were able to overcome a situation like yours and stand up for themselves, then it’s possible for you too. Never give up.”

Presentations include 45 minutes of speaking, live musical performances, videos, activities, and resources for students, educators, and caregivers.

Through personal stories and original songs, presenters share experiences of bullying and mental health with messages of resilience and hope resonating in the minds and hearts of students. Each presentation closes with a 15-minute Q&A and an opportunity to meet the touring crew.

“Thanks to our generous donors and sponsors, including the NTFT Tour sponsor BRP, A Dollar A Day Foundation, and the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia, our presentations are, and will always be free of charge to schools, ensuring accessibility for all,” said Emily Bisson, NTFT Board Chair.

“As we resume our in-person tour in 2024, our virtual programming continues, allowing schools, even in remote communities, to participate in our programming and have access to our resources anytime, anywhere,.

For more information on how to join our legacy in helping to create a kind, safe, and inclusive world for students and youth visit: www.ntft.ca .