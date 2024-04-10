HAMMONDS PLAINS: The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) would like to speak to the driver of a dark coloured SUV that was passed by a black truck and police vehicles prior to a collision on February 26, 2024.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:05 p.m. on Glen Arbour Way.

SiRT is looking for more information about this incident.

Video of the dark SUV (SiRT photo)

The driver or passengers of this vehicle, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident can contact the responsible SiRT investigator at 902-943-2337.

General inquiries can be made to the SiRT at 1-855-450-2010.