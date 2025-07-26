SPONSORED – How to evaluate your new mattress for comfort and support SAT FOR SUN

(MadeinCa photo/submitted)

CANADA: Before deciding on your next mattress purchase, consider these basic features and options.

Mattress Type

There are a few types of mattresses available on the Canadian market, many of which are reviewed and compared on the Canadian sleep site Slumber.ca.

use layers of foam blends, including memory foam and latex foam. They may use one type of foam for every layer or use a combination of different types of foam. Memory foam layers contour to the shape of your body, offering support right where you need it. Latex mattress, on the other hand, is more responsive while keeping your pressure points supported. Hybrid mattresses use layers of foam on top of pocketed coils. These coils are individually wrapped. When you lie down, they compress separately, creating ideal support. Because of the way the coils are wrapped, they also isolate motion and reduce the temperature at the core of the mattress. The foam layers provide a plush surface, and the coils offer stronger support than foam supports.

Firmness

Firmness determines how a mattress feels, as well as how comfortable you find it. Each person has a different firmness preference, though the firmness you prefer is tied to the way you sleep in some cases.

In general, the following rules are true:

like mattresses that offer pressure relief but keep their spine and hips aligned. are ideal for stomach sleepers and those with average builds. Back sleepers need firmer mattresses with more support throughout. Firm mattresses are best for stomach sleepers and those with heavier body types.

These rules are not set in stone. You may find that you like a different firmness than these rules say you should. Always go with the firmness that feels best for you regardless.

Sleep Trials

Since you can’t try bed in a box mattresses before you make a purchase, a sleep trial is the next best thing. Some may agree that a sleep trial is the better way to try a mattress. Unlike the few moments you get at the store, a sleep trial allows you to keep the mattress at home for at least 30 nights. In some cases, the sleep trial ranges from 100 nights to 120 nights. This gives your body time to adjust to the new mattress, so you can tell how it will affect you in the long term.

Most sleep trials have varying conditions. However, all are risk-free. If you don’t like the mattress, you can return it during the sleep trial for a full refund. Some mattress companies donate used mattresses, so you don’t have to stress about wasting the materials.

Comfort Features

These comfort features can help elevate your mattress, especially if you have some common sleep-related difficulties like overheating or pressure points.

Temperature Control

Most Canadians wake up hot during the night or sweat throughout the night. Your mattress might be able to keep you cooler while you sleep. While memory foam mattresses usually retain a bit of heat, gel memory foam and breathable, open-cell foam can help reduce heat build-up.

You’ll want more breathable materials as well as proprietary blends that work to reduce temperature. Mattresses with pocket coils are great for keeping you cool too.

Motion Isolation

If you often wake up when your partner turns over or gets out of bed, a mattress with motion isolation can help you stay asleep. Foam mattresses naturally have some level of motion isolation, but active motion isolation can help reduce the disturbance from motions on the other side of the mattress.

Foam mattresses, pocket coil hybrids, and soft transition foam can isolate motion better than most other mattress materials. Open-cell foam is also great at keeping motion from moving across the bed.

Pressure Relief

Pressure relief is one of the most important features you can find in a mattress. Firmer mattresses can create more pressure than they relieve, but some mattresses perfectly balance relief and support. Pressure relief can keep you comfortable, particularly if you usually have uncomfortable pressure points that form throughout the night.

Finding a mattress that helps relieve this pressure, particularly if you don’t move a lot during the night, can be challenging. Look for softer transition layers and plush top layers to help relieve pressure.

