HAMMONDS PLAINS: A 33-year-old man has been charged for stunting along Highway 102 near Hammonds Plains on Oct. 22.

Halifax Regional Police said in a release that at approximately 12:45 p.m. an officer with the Traffic Unit observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on highway 102 outbound near Hammonds Plains.

The officer observed the vehicle’s speed at 165 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The 33-year-old man was ticketed for stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act, a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

ADVERTISEMENT;

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

In addition, the driver was suspended for seven days, and the vehicle was seized. The driver was also issued a summary offence ticket for failing to display driver’s license on demand of peace officer.

In a continued effort to address traffic safety issues and educate citizens on the rules of the road, our officers focus on speed enforcement.

HRP said we all have a role to play in keeping our roads safe. If you see someone driving dangerously, report it to police by calling 911.

24-145289