ENFIELD: A man, estimated to be about 50-years-old, is being sought in the theft of tools from the Payzant’s Home Hardware in Enfield on Nov. 23.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police were informed an unknown man stole a Milwaukee M18 compact brushless 2 tool combo drill kit worth $350.

He said the man is described as being approximately 50 years old with scruffy facial hair, wearing a camo jacket and ball cap.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the man was seen leaving as the passenger in a white Dodge quad-cab pickup truck with a Steele Chrysler logo for a rear plate.

The matter remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone who has knowledge of this matter to contact the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).