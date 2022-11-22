WAVERLEY: A robbery and vehicle fire in Waverley that are believed to be connected is being investigated by the RCMP-HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division.

Police said that at approximately 9 p.m. on November 19, Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of a robbery at a gas station on Rocky Lake Drive in Waverley (Bedford end).

RCMP officers, who were nearby for an unrelated incident, obtained the license plate of a blue Honda Civic leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

“A traffic stop was attempted, but the driver refused to stop and fled from police,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay.

When officers arrived at the scene of the robbery, it was learned that two men had entered the gas station, demanded money and cigarettes, and then fled in the blue Honda Civic.

No weapon or physical force was used during the robbery.

The vehicle involved had been reported stolen a few days prior.

Suspect photos from cameras as provided by RCMP:

Shortly after, Halifax Regional Police, who were on the lookout for the Honda, received a report of a vehicle on fire in a parking lot near Olivet St. in Halifax.

“Investigators quickly determined that the license plate matched the one from the robbery,” said Const. John MacLeod, spokesman for HRP.

The Halifax Regional Police K-9 Unit began a search for the two people of interest; they’ve not yet been located.

The men involved in the robbery were both seen wearing black hoodies, gloves, and masks. One of the men was also wearing leather boots.

Police are asking anyone with information about these incidents to call 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

The investigations are ongoing and being led by the General Investigative Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division.

File #2022-14076, 22-142100