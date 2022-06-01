Suspicious incident at Lions Park leads witness to contact RCMP

ENFIELD: A suspicious incident at the Lions Den playground has East Hants RCMP seeking more information from the public.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said on May 29 police received a call regarding a suspicious male who appeared intoxicated, laying on a bench near the Lions Club kids park on Old Enfield Road.

“The male was asking children to come talk to him, which prompted the caller to report the incident to police,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said the suspicious male got into the rear seat of a black Chevrolet Silverado “High Country” parked nearby.

The truck was being operated by an adult female and the truck left the scene prior to police arrival.

“Despite extensive patrols, police were unable to locate the vehicle,” he said.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have more information about this matter. They can contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.