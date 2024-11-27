Suspicious man report results in impaired operation charges

ELMSDALE: A 35-year-old Belnan man is facing impaired operation-related charges after police responded to a suspicious man complaint in Elmsdale.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns said police in Enfield received a report of a suspicious man behind the Elmsdale NSLC on Nov. 18.

“Upon arrival, officers located a man sitting in his truck highly intoxicated,” said Const. Burns.

The man was arrested without incident and transported to the Enfield detachment to provide samples of his breath for analysis.

Benjamin Arsenault, 35, of Belnan has been charged with impaired operation and refusing to comply with a demand, said Const. Burns.

He will appear in court at a later date.