Terrance Bay woman charged with impaired driving after spotted driving erratically

EAST HANTS: A 46-year-old Terrance Bay woman has been charged with impaired driving after being spotted driving all over the road on June 3.

East Hants Cpl. Jody Simpson said police responded to a report of a vehicle driving all over the road and almost hitting a guard rail on Highway 102.

“Police were able to set up ahead of the vehicle and locate the vehicle shortly after,” said Cpl. Simpson.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Officers on scene observed multiple signs of impairment from the driver who was subsequently arrested, said Cpl. Simpson.

The 46-year-old woman from Terrance Bay was transported back to the detachment for breath samples.

Those samples confirmed her impairment.

She is facing charges for Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle.