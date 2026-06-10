East Hants Featured

Terrance Bay woman charged with impaired driving after spotted driving erratically

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ByPat Healey

June 10, 2026 , , , , , ,
A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

EAST HANTS: A 46-year-old Terrance Bay woman has been charged with impaired driving after being spotted driving all over the road on June 3.

East Hants Cpl. Jody Simpson said police responded to a report of a vehicle driving all over the road and almost hitting a guard rail on Highway 102.

“Police were able to set up ahead of the vehicle and locate the vehicle shortly after,” said Cpl. Simpson.

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Officers on scene observed multiple signs of impairment from the driver who was subsequently arrested, said Cpl. Simpson.

The 46-year-old woman from Terrance Bay was transported back to the detachment for breath samples.

Those samples confirmed her impairment.

She is facing charges for Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

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ByPat Healey

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Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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