Terrance Bay woman charged with impaired driving after spotted driving erratically

EAST HANTS: A 46-year-old Terrance Bay woman has been charged with impaired driving after being spotted driving all over the road on June 3.
East Hants Cpl. Jody Simpson said police responded to a report of a vehicle driving all over the road and almost hitting a guard rail on Highway 102.
“Police were able to set up ahead of the vehicle and locate the vehicle shortly after,” said Cpl. Simpson.
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Officers on scene observed multiple signs of impairment from the driver who was subsequently arrested, said Cpl. Simpson.
The 46-year-old woman from Terrance Bay was transported back to the detachment for breath samples.
Those samples confirmed her impairment.
She is facing charges for Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle.