TEST SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD POSTING

Unofficial results from Scotia Speedworld on July 11, 2025
Bluenose Pools Outlaw Bandolero:
1. 47 Irelyn Rose
2. 13 Avery DeCoste
3. 85 Bella Pashkoski
4. 5 Ethan Hicken
5. 99 Bristol Matthews
Heat 1: 13 Avery DeCoste
Bluenose Pools Beginner Bandolero:
1. 11 Addison Veinotte
2. 55 Ben Turple
3. 15 Adlee Lively
4. 9 Addison MacLean
5. 43 Ryder Smith
Heat 1: 11 Addison Veinotte
United Mortgage Alliance Legend division:
1. 39 Chase Livingston
2. 71M Chase MacKay
3. 45 Brett Pashkoski
4. 10 Nick Robertson
5. 97 Daniel Vandenburg
Heat 1: 97 Daniel Vandenburg
Traction Mini Stock:
1. 0 Jason Pickles
2. 84 Ross Moore
3. 48 Chris Drover
4. 13 Chris McMullin
5. 10 Tim Wright
Heat 1: 55 Vernon Brown
Heat 2: 3 Barry Black
Heat 3: 93 Peter Brown
Maritime Auto Glass Sportsman (8 laps only) HOW THEY ARE AT LAP 8
1. 37
2.8
3.11
4.72
5.01
Heat 1: 45 Ashley Creelman
Heat 2: 06 Sara Thorne
We’re off for the next two weeks from the Weekly Racing Series.