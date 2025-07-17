TEST SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD POSTING

Beaver Bank's Bella Pashkoski took the win. (Submitted photo/Scotia Speedworld)

Unofficial results from Scotia Speedworld on July 11, 2025

Bluenose Pools Outlaw Bandolero:

1. 47 Irelyn Rose

2. 13 Avery DeCoste

3. 85 Bella Pashkoski

4. 5 Ethan Hicken

5. 99 Bristol Matthews

Heat 1: 13 Avery DeCoste

Bluenose Pools Beginner Bandolero:

1. 11 Addison Veinotte

2. 55 Ben Turple

3. 15 Adlee Lively

4. 9 Addison MacLean

5. 43 Ryder Smith

Heat 1: 11 Addison Veinotte

United Mortgage Alliance Legend division:

1. 39 Chase Livingston

2. 71M Chase MacKay

3. 45 Brett Pashkoski

4. 10 Nick Robertson

5. 97 Daniel Vandenburg

Heat 1: 97 Daniel Vandenburg

Traction Mini Stock:

1. 0 Jason Pickles

2. 84 Ross Moore

3. 48 Chris Drover

4. 13 Chris McMullin

5. 10 Tim Wright

Heat 1: 55 Vernon Brown

Heat 2: 3 Barry Black

Heat 3: 93 Peter Brown

Maritime Auto Glass Sportsman (8 laps only) HOW THEY ARE AT LAP 8

1. 37

2.8

3.11

4.72

5.01

Heat 1: 45 Ashley Creelman

Heat 2: 06 Sara Thorne

We’re off for the next two weeks from the Weekly Racing Series.