MILFORD: The Hants East Rural High boys Tigers basketball team have returned home with some hardware.

The Tigers went undefeated at the Division 1 boys memorial basketball tournament, defeating Dr. J.H. Gillis in the final.

The team, led by head coach Rod O’Leary, picked up wins over JH Gillis, Northumberland; and the host Memorial team for the win.

A key component to the banner win was the strong defensive strategy put forth by the Tigers.

No further information was provided to The Laker News.