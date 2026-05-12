Traffic stop leads to arrest, seizure of unstamped tobacco and cannabis on Hwy 102

The truck full of unstamped tobacco. (RCMP photo)

GOFFS: RCMP Southeast Traffic Services -Metro seized cannabis and unstamped tobacco and arrested two men during a traffic stop..

On May 9, at approximately 4:25 p.m., an officer was proactively patrolling Hwy. 102 in Goffs when they observed a southbound Chevrolet Silverado travelling above the posted speed limit.

The officer initiated a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, the officer determined that the license plate did not match the vehicle, the vehicle was uninsured, and the driver’s license was suspended.

As the investigation continued, the officer became suspicious that the vehicle was transporting illegal tobacco, and a strong odour of cannabis was detected from inside the cab.

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The driver, a 70-year-old man of Bear River, and the passenger, a 49-year-old man from Weymouth, were arrested for possession of unstamped tobacco and for illegally transporting cannabis.

A search of the truck resulted in the seizure of 5,000 cartons containing 1,000,000 unstamped cigarettes and a small amount of cannabis.

The men will be facing charges under the Excise Act, Revenue Act and Criminal Code related to the unstamped cigarettes and under the Cannabis Control Act for the seized cannabis.

The investigation is ongoing together with Audit and Enforcement Officers with the Department of Service Nova Scotia.

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The driver is also facing additional charges under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The Silverado was seized under the Excise Act, and an application is being made for its forfeiture.

Both men were released and are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.

File #: 26-71902