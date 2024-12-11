LANTZ: East Hants District RCMP is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man currently wanted on an arrest warrant.

Daniel Gibson, 27, of Truro, is wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant for multiple offences including Assault, Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance, Flight from Peace Officer, and Theft.

Gibson is described as 5-foot-6, 180 lbs and has short blond hair and blond facial hair.

Police have made several attempts to locate Gibson, and are requesting assistance from the public.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daniel Gibson is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077 or the local police of jurisdiction.

To remain anonymous, contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #s: 2024-1209839, 2024-1206817, 2024-1029300