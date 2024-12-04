Truro woman, Alberta man’s deaths ruled as homicides: RCMP

TRURO: Working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service, human remains discovered in an abandoned burned vehicle on MacLead Rd. in Greenhill have been identified.

The deaths are being investigated by Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit (NEN MCU) as homicides.



On November 9 at approximately 2:10 p.m., Pictou County District RCMP responded to a report of an abandoned burned vehicle on MacLean Rd. in Greenhill.

Responding officers located human remains inside the vehicle. The circumstances were considered suspicious and NEN MCU assumed the lead of the investigation.

Police said in a release that on November 14, Colchester District RCMP began investigating a report that Kelly (Keleana) Trask was missing from Truro.

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance were considered suspicious.

The remains have been identified as those of Kelly Trask, 32, of Truro, and Tyler Meagher, 34, of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

N.S. RCMP said that their thoughts are with the victims’ loved ones at this difficult time.

The homicide investigation is ongoing and Northeast Nova MCU is being supported by the Pictou County District RCMP, Southwest Nova MCU, RCMP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), the Office of the Fire Marshal and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Northeast Nova Major Crime at (902) 896-5060 and reference file number 2024-1655384.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.



File #: 2024-1655384, 2024-1680351