Upper Rawdon man facing charges after fleeing police, stealing vehicle

MILFORD: A 31-year-old Upper Rawdon man is facing a slew of charges after an incident that began in Dartmouth before ending when the vehicle he is alleged to have stolen crashed across from the Tim’s/Esso in Milford.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said officers received a report from officers in Halifax that a vehicle stolen from Dartmouth mid-afternoon was spotted on Hwy. 102 near Exit 7 in Enfield.

“Our officers began to close in on the vehicle with the assistance of members from Sipekne’katik,” said S/Sgt. Bushell. “Officers in unmarked police cruisers spotted the vehicle a short while later travelling northbound on Highway 2 approaching Milford.”

He said officers in the unmarked cruisers continued to observe the vehicle as preparations were being made to intercept it with marked cruisers further up the highway.

“The situation took a fateful turn when the driver of the stolen vehicle swerved to avoid another car pulling onto Highway 2 from a Milford retailer,” he said. “The driver of the stolen vehicle lost control during the maneuver and slid into the ditch.”

S/Sgt. Bushell said the driver of the stolen vehicle and sole passenger attempted to flee on foot, however an East Hants RCMP officer and one from Sipekne’katik quickly arrived on scene, chased both down and arrested them without incident.

The two were subsequently turned over to HRM officers as part of the larger investigation. The driver, a 31-year-old from Upper Rawdon, will be facing various charges.

He said the investigation is ongoing.