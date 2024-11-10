LANTZ: A two goal second period and goalie Rebecca LeBlanc was tall in net as the Rangers downed the Joneljim Cougars from Cape Breton 4-1 in N.S. U-15 Major Hockey action Saturday night.

The game was played in the Keith Miller Arena at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Andrew Urquhart scored twice and assisted on another to lead the Lantz clubs offensive outburst before about 100 fans on Saturday.

Eric Hanley and Mason Cole each had single tallies for the winners, who improved to 3-3-1-1-1-0 (won-loss-OT Win-OT Loss-SO Win-SO Loss).

The record is good enough to have the Rangers sitting fifth in the 12-team league.

Andrew Urquhart carries the puck. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Jack Kendell, Affiliate Alex Glover, Scott Corkum, and Gavin Surette each contributed one assist apiece in the game.

LeBlanc, from Beaver Bank, came up big with several timely saves for the Rangers among the 21 of 22 shots she faced in net.

Luke Andrea had the Cougars goal.

Callum Courage was tagged with the loss in the Cougars net stopping 20 of 24 shots he faced.

The Rangers were set to be back in Lantz for an 11 am puck drop on Nov. 10 against the Whlaers from Dartmouth.

A Cape Breton Cougar skates past Ranger defender Kade Romaine no. 15. (Healey photo)

The Rangers celebrate a goal. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Mason Cole races down the wing to the Cougars zone. (Healey photo)

Rangers and Cougar players battle along the boards for the puck. (Healey photo)

Gavin Surette skates down the ice. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

A Cape Breton Cougar tries to create a scoring opportunity on Rebecca LeBlanc. (Healey photo)

A Ranger player tries to win the battle with a CB Cougar for the puck behind the net. (Healey photo)

Rebecca LeBlanc is like an eagle keeping a close eye on her prey, in this case the puck. (Healey photo)