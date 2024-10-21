Vautour, Almond star as Surge blank Wolves in MMFHL action

DARTMOUTH: Reese Vautour scored twice, and Cicely Harnum of Beaver Bank shut the door as the Lindsay Surge got back on track in Maritime Major Female Hockey league play.

A Day after losing 2-1 to the Western Wolves in Dartmouth, Harnum made 16 saves and the Surge peppered the Wolves goalie with 45 pucks en route to a 5-0 shutout win at the RBC Centre.

The game was the backend of a home weekend set for the Lindsay Construction-sponsored Surge.

The Surge and other teams in the league will head to Pictou County for an exhibition tournament this weekend Oct. 25-26.

Gabbie Buffett of the Surge 9no 29) brings the puck into the Wolves zone as the ref looks on at the play. (Healey photo)

Against the Wolves on Sunday, Vautour, an assistant captain, scored two goals to pace the Surge, who only surrendered 16 shots and came out flying from the drop of the puck.

Early in the first period, shots were 15-4 for the Surge meaning goalie Harnum, of Beaver Bank, had to stay alert by watching the play at the other end.

When the Wolves did get chances, Harnum was sharp as a bee making the save after save.

Besides Vautour, Sara Almond, Mya MacCormick, and Jenna Greenwood had single tallies for the winners.

Assists went to Fall River’s Rachel Hartnell with a pair. Single helpers were credited to Mac Rossong; Danica Joseph; Almond; and Kaitlyn Wagner.

Maggie Gamble (no 11) of the Western Wolves watches the Surge player carry the puck into the zone, before forcing her to the outside and stopping a scoring chance. (Healey photo)

Rachel Walsh of the Lindsay Surge carries the puck past a defender of the Wolves. (Healey photo)