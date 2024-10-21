Verge, Orchard power U16AAA Kings Hockey to weekend wins

LOWER SACKVILLE: A late third period goal propelled the Sackville Kings Hockey Club to victory on Saturday night in Lower Sackville.

The Kings hosted Fundy Thunder at the Sackville Arena in N.S. U16 AAA Hockey League play.

A good crowd was on hand to cheer on the two teams who have played one another several times already in the young season.

The Kings came out a little flat as the Thunder were getting scoring chance after scoring chance, but just not able to bury it.

It wasn’t until the third period when the red light would be turned on three times in the contest.

The referee signals a penalty to Jackson orchard of the Kings for cross checking. (Healey photo)

The Kings had goals from Jackson Orchard of Lantz with the eventual game winner and the speedy and hockey smart Joel Verge, who opened the game scoring.

Verge, Orchard, Jordan Jackman, and Casey Opas had assists for the Kings.

Cam Isenor of Stewiacke scored a late goal to make it 2-1 and give Fundy a chance, but that’s all they would get behind Kings goalie Logan Evans.

Evans turned away 34 of 35 shots he faced in the win, while Chris Walker stopped 22 of 24 shots.

A Fundy Thunder speeds up the zone. (Healey photo)

Darius Peh of the Kings battles for the lose puck off a faceoff draw. (Healey photo)

Against the Voyageurs at the West Hants Sports Complex on Sunday night Oct. 20, a five goal first period saw the Kings hold a 3-2 lead.

After that, both teams settled down, but it was the Kings who would score twice more over the final two periods to win 5-2 in the game played in Windsor, one of the home rinks for the Kings this year.

Joel Verge led the offensive outburst with a hat trick and an assist for the Kings.

Darius Peh and Jace Maclean added single tallies for the victors, who improve to 4-2-0 on the season.

Jordan Jackman and Jackson Orchard each had two assists, while single helper came off the stick of Anderson Keats.

Logan Evans stopped 28 of 30m pucks for the goaltending win.

Voyageurs goalie Loghan Wallace was tagged with the loss surrendering five goals on 40 shots.

A Kings player chases after the Fundy player with the puck. (Healey photo)

The Kings are next in action when they host the Thunderbirds from Moncton at Sackville Arena on Oct. 26.

Game time is set for 5:30 p.m.

On Oct. 27, the Kings make their first of four home dates in East Hants at the Sportsplex when they host the Saint John Vitos in a 10:30 a.m. puck drop.

Come cheer on the East Hants kids on the Kings!