CARROLL’S CORNER: Firefighters from Middle Musquodoboit to Nine Mile River, Fall River and Beaver Bank responded to a fully involved barn fire on Hwy 277 in Carroll’s Corner in the wee hours Thursday morning, July 21.

There were several reported exposures at the scene (a couple of vehicles).

Crews were expected to be there for some time sniffing out the flames.

No further details available.

When we get information from the Incident Commander/HRM fire on it we will pass it along.