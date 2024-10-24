VIDEO: LHS Dragons Football prep for biggest game of the year

FALL RIVER: The Lockview High Dragons football team is preparing for its biggest game of the season.

Lockview will host Auburn Drive at CP Allen field in Bedford on Monday night.

Game time is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Fans are being encouraged to come on out and be the Dragons 13th player on the field as Auburn is expected to bring a large crowd cheering them on, so Lockview needs the same to use as energy to get them the win.

Lockview High is the defending School Sport Nova Scotia Division 2 provincial champion.

Auburn is the defending Division 1 provincial champion.

The game on Monday night will be the Division 1 provincial qualifier, and thus the big task the Dragons are facing.

It’s a win and continue on or lose and your season is done type of game.

Because of the great regular season Lockview has had going 6-1, they have bumped up to division 1.

This means even if they lose they will not get to defend their championship in Division 2.

Check out our video story as Pat learns how the Dragons are gearing up, and Lockview has a secret weapon ready to hit the field.

Video sponsored by LHS Dragons football. Video by Matt Dagley

Quarterback Prosser MacDonald does a practice snap. (Dagley Media photo)

Lockview’s secret weapon (our Pat Healey) gets the call as QB MacDonald is given a couple of plays off. (Dagley Media photo)