VIDEO/PHOTOS: Keeping Ritchie’s legacy going at the Car Show

LANTZ: Mother Nature brought the beautiful sunshine and almost 200 vehicles registered and took part in the annual Ritchie Gilby Memorial Car Show.

The car show is an annual event held in memory of former EHS Paramedic, business owner, and all around great community guy Ritchie Gilby.

This marked the fourth year for the car show, which raises money and gives back to various organizations much like Ritchie did himself.

Besides the cars, there was musical entertainment, tattoo painting, and a BBQ with great food served up.

(Healey photo)

Between the online FB auction that was held and the car show itself more than $25,000 was raised for the Ritchie Gilby Memorial Foundation.

Our Pat Healey attended and got some of the sights and sounds of the event.

Video story sponsored by Glynn Irving of The Cooperators in Elmsdale

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)