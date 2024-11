WAVERLEY: The crowds came out in huge numbers to attend the Waverley Legion Royal Canadian Legion Dieppe Br90 Remembrance Day service despite the steady rain.

Check out the edited version of our livestream here.

The livestream was made possible due to the support of:

Henderson Electrical

Darrell Samson

Payzant’s Home Hardware

and

Topcoat Automotive

Video shot/edited by Dagley Media

VIDEO: