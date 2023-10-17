Viper girls, boys advance to regional soccer final with wins over HTB

FALL RIVER: The Georges P. Vanier Junior high girls and boys soccer teams are off to the Mariner Zone regional final.

The regional final is scheduled to be held on Wednesday at Georges P. Vanier Junior High in Fall River.

Both the boys and girls semi-final games were against Beaver Bank-based Harold T. Barrett Junior High.

In the girls game, Grace Cameron’s second goal of the contest during the second half of play stood as the game winner in a tightly fought contest between the Vipers and Bulldogs.

Ryleigh Walker and Cameron had the goals in the first half for the Vipers.

The goal scorers for Harold T. Barrett were not available.

Both teams were tied 2-2 at half time for the game, which was delayed starting due to a bear sighting near the school.

Grace Cameron’s face says it all as she prepares to hit a Harold T Barrett player–and friend–during game action in the battle for ball possession. (Healey photo)

A Harold T. Barrett player races up the field with the ball. (Healey photo)

A Harold T. Barrett Jr High and GP Vanier Viper go for the ball in a game on Oct. 16. (Healey photo)

The ball bounces near a GPV defender and offensive player from HTB. (Healey photo)

The HTB goalie watches as a teammate blocks a shot by Grace Cameron of the Vipers. (Healey photo)

In the boys game, GP Vanier took the victory over the Bulldogs to also punch their ticket to the regional final.

No goal scoring info was available for either team.

The boys and girls will face an opponent to be announced on Wednesday.

A Viper points to a teammate and where an open player is. (Healey photo)