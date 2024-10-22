ELMSDALE: Police have issued a warning to a driver who sped across the train tracks with its gates down in Elmsdale on Oct. 16.

Const. Preston Burns said that police received a report that a male driving a pickup truck passed a vehicle and ran over the train tracks in Elmsdale while the lights were flashing and the gates were down.

“A train was quickly approaching,” said Const. Burns.

Const. Burns said the complainant/witness was able to jot down the truck’s licence plate.

He said the driver was contacted and spoken to.

“The witness did not wish to provide a statement or to attend court, so a warning was issued,” he said.

“The RCMP shouldn’t need to remind the public that this type of driving is incredibly dangerous and illegal.”