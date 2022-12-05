Wildcats rally to defeat Rangers in NS U-15 Major action

LANTZ: The Kings Mutual Valley Wildcats scored twice in the second period and then added the game winner in the shootout for a come-from-behind 3-2 victory Dec. 4 over the U-15 Rangers.

At the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz, the Rangers got out to the early lead with two quick first period tallies.

The goals came off the sticks of Callum Walsh and Nolan MacKinnon, with just 22 ticks left in the period.

The two goals, especially MacKinnon’s, seemed destined to propel the Rangers who were the better team in the opening period against the Wildcats.

However, Valley wasn’t about to roll over and battled back to tie it after 40 minutes.

Luke Forest is credited with the game winner in the shootout.

Maddox Neumann got the win in goal, stopping 29 of 31 pucks, while it was Cameron Moore getting tagged with the loss. He stopped 31 of 34 shots he faced.