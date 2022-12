WOLFVILLE: A figure skater from Windsor Junction will be spending time in Wolfville this winter doing something she loves.

Jane Tuttle, a Lockview High student, is among the 14 skaters chosen for the Axe-Elles Synchronized Skating Team

The other 13 girls who were named to the team include (first names only were provided:

Hannah; Claire; Danielle; Devyn; Erika; Chloe; Mandi; Natalie; Jenna; Gracie; Rachel; Rachel.

The team will be headed up by Coach: Fallis and Team Manager: Abby