ST. JOHN’S, NL: A Windsor Junction soccer star has been named an athlete of the week for her university.

Claire Langille notched five assists in two games this week for her Memorial Sea-Hawks women’s soccer team to earn her the Female Athlete of the Week for the St. John’s, NL based university.

The assists helped her team sweep Mount Allison Mounties on the pitch.

The two wins helped the Sea-Hawks secure fourth place seed for the upcoming Atlantic University Sport (AUS) women’s soccer playoffs.

The five assists also give Langille nine on the year in the regular season.

This made her finish as the AUS league’s top playmaker on the season.

Meanwhile, on the men’s side it was Jacob Grant being named the athlete of the week.

He scored three goals in the two games against the Mounties.

His overall play was critical in securing the two wins that locked in a second place finish for the Sea-Hawks.