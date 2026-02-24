Wiring of new inground traffic sensors causing issue in Lower Sackville

The intersection of Glendale Avenue and Riuverside Drive (taken before the snow). (Submitted photo/Councillor Billy Gillis on FB)

LOWER SACKVILLE: Additional issues have been detected with recently installed inground sensors, the councillor for Lower Sackville-Beaver Bank said.

In a update posted on his Councillor Facebook page on Feb. 24, Councillor Billy Gillis said that there were additional issues detected with the wiring underground that cannot be resolved until the spring when the ground thaws.

“There have been temporary adjustments made to the timing on the North/ South entry points entering Glendale from Riverside Drive,” he said.

“This should shorten the delay currently experienced by vehicles cued waiting for the signal to change.”

The new inground sensors had been installed last month to repair the defective traffic loop that was identified there.

That defective loop was causing long backups for residents entering Glendale from North/ South entry points.