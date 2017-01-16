FALL RIVER: The local Liberal MP for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook believes the dispute between between the provincial government and Nova Scotia Teachers Union should be resolved sooner rather than later.

During an interview with The Laker on Jan. 10 on a variety of news topics, Darrell Samson spoke about how the dispute is hurting a lot of people and a hard one. He noted his federal government doesn’t have any power in a provincial decision so they’re hands off.

Samson is no stranger to the teaching profession having been the superintendent of the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial, Nova Scotia’s Acadien and Francophone school board before being elected in Oct. 2015. His wife is a teacher at Waverley Memorial School, while his two daughters are also teachers. His grandmother also taught.

“It’s very sad, I know it’s difficult,” said Samson. “With any negotiation you can’t win them all and you don’t want to lose it all.

“I’m surprised it has been ongoing as long as it has been. It’s difficult for everyone. It’s difficult for families. It’s difficult for kids. It’s difficult for teachers. It’s difficult for government. It’s difficult for the community.”

He said the work-to-rule is complicated as there are all kinds of issues around what can and can’t happen.

However, he remains optimistic a deal will be forthcoming.

“I’m confident they’re going to find a solution to this,” he said. “I believe they will do this sooner rather than later.”

He said what both sides should do is focus on what’s really important, then sitting down and finding consensus on what is the most important issues.

“You’re not going to solve every little issue at the table,” said Samson. “There are things that will drag on, there are things that can have a letter of intention to look at. I think that can be positive.”

Samson said looking back, both sides would likely done things differently.

“I think if both parties were to do it again, I’m sure both parties would look at a different strategy,” he said.

