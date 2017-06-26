FALL RIVER: Anne Murray has a lot of people to thank for allowing her to share her skills with those in Haiti.

Murray’s third trip wrapped up recently, so she wanted to give them an opportunity to learn and get back on their feet after struggling through some disasters, resulting in a lot of poverty.

“I had the chance to go with a group from Washington, D.C., that had the same philosophy as me,” said Murray in an interview at Good Day Cafe. “They believed in sustaining a place so that there is a future with what you do in empowering the people.”

She went down and assessed the needs of those in the area that the organization was working, to see what she could do for them.

“Can I be effective with them?” wondered Murray.

She could indeed, and so her brain started turning as to what she could next to assist them just have a bit better life.

Murray, who calls Waverley home, lived in the homes of people in the Grande Souce area of Haiti in Gonave Island.

“It is basic living because they have no electricity, and it was about 35 degrees when I was there,” she said. “They used fire to do their cooking, but I was okay with that because I’m an avid outdoors woman.”

She took down juggling balls to teach the young boys how to juggle; nail polish for the young girls; packs of playing cards for the women; and small baseball bats from the dollar store.

Murray said the locals found out she was a swim coach so the local community spoke with Roots of Development, the organization she was with in Haiti, and they said they were going to the beach. That’s where Murray taught them how to swim.

“When I got to the water I spent about two hours teaching them and five of the men did learn how to swim,” she said. “They were so excited about that.”

Upon returning to her Fall River area community, she went to work making a plan on how to help them better. Before leaving, she asked the people what they want. The people wanted soccer balls, soccer shoes; at schools they had no books, so she thought of bringing back books for them.

“I put it on Facebook that we were looking for soccer shoes for Haiti, and if you had them please take them down to Race Trac garage,” she said. “Gerald Burgess (the owner of RaceTrac gas station in Fall River) kept calling me and calling me that there were shoes. I got 75 soccer shoes.”

She wanted to thank Scotia Soccer for that donation, and then Zach Ball who runs Dartmouth United soccer got Murray 200 uniforms for the kids in Haiti.

Murray said bats and balls were given to her from a dentist; Ash Lee Jefferson school gave some bats and balls; Anne MacKinnon gave her lime green softballs; Beacon House donated 200 french books; St. John’s United Church and the Fall River & Area Lions made monetary donations towards the cause.

What did Murray think of the support from the community?

“I was overwhelmed at the support,” said Murray. “I thought to myself. I’m not doing this alone. Halifax is supporting Haiti. I can take all this stuff down and teach them.”

And teach she did.

“I was thankful for the opportunity to give back like I did,” said Murray. “It wouldn’t have been possible without the kind, generous support of everyone from the local community, who I am forever grateful to.”

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com