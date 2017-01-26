LOWER SACKVILLE: Halifax District RCMP is asking the public to help locate a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police say Emma Hutt was reported missing earlier today, Jan. 26. She left her home at approximately 7:30 p.m. last evening and has not been heard from since.

Hutt is described as a white female, 5-foot-tall and 90 pounds. She has blondish/brown straight hair and blue eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Halifax District RCMP or Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020. Should callers wish to remain anonymous, they can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), text TIP202 + your message to CRIMES (274637) or by secure online tips at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.