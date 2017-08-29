Samson recognizes recipients of Summer Job Grants at WJCC

By
Pat Healey
-
MP Darrell Samson speaks with two of the camp counsellors at the Windsor Junction Community Centre supported by the Canada Summer Jobs Grants program during a visit on Aug. 9. (Healey photo)

WINDSOR JUNCTION: The federal MP for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook visited the Windsor Junction Community Centre Aug. 9.

Darrell Samson dropped by on a sunny, busy camp day at the WJCC to recognize the three students working as summer camp counsellors at the WJCC that are supported through th Canada Summer Job Grants program.

The federal Summer Job Grants allowed the WJCC to employ three camp counsellors—Alex Parker, Natasha MacLeod, and Haley Jessome. Also pictured are some of the kids attending the day camps. (Healey photo)

The WJCC made MP Darrell Samson and Laker Reporter Pat Healey staff for one day only on Aug. 9, presenting both with a WJCC Staff t-shirt for their support of the centre and coverage in the community. (Healey photos)

SHARE
Previous articleDock installation “a great first step”
Next articleTaekwon-Do athletes ready for the Worlds
Pat Healey
Pat Healey
Pat has grown up in East Hants, having called Milford, and now Enfield home. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2001, and has spent time at newspapers in NL and Alberton and Summerside, PEI before becoming a reporter/photographer at The Weekly Press/The Laker in October 2008. He has a rescue kitty named Asha that is much loved—and spoiled. Pat is also our "social engagement guru." Check him out on twitter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR