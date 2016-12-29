UPDATE:December 29, 2016, Beaver Bank, Nova Scotia … Fourteen-year-old Jayden Doucette, who was reported missing earlier today, has been located and is safe.
The RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance and shares and retweets on social media.
Lower Sackville: Jayden Doucette, who is 14 years old, hasn’t been seen since 1 p.m. yesterday at a residence on Beaver Bank Rd. in Beaver Bank. Halifax District RCMP are asking for the public to help find her.
Jayden Doucette is a black female with light skin, 5-foot-5 and 180 pounds, with dark shoulder length curly hair. She was wearing black leggings, a black hoodie and brown ‘Ugg’-type boots.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jayden Doucette is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020. Should callers wish to remain anonymous, they can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), text TIP202 + your message to CRIMES (274637) or by secure online tips at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.